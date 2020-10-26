David Joseph “Skitch” Meyers, 70, of Smithville, MO passed away Oct. 23, 2020.
Survived by daughters Lindsay (Colton) Edwards, Traci (Craig) Sitzman and Kristen (La’Bradford) Harold; six grandchildren; brothers Mark Meyers and Stephen Meyers; sisters Peggy Smith, Kathy Kelly, Jeanne Meyers, and Patricia Mead.
Mass of Christian Burial: 9 a.m. Saturday Oct. 31 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation following the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31st.
