David Kenneth Abbiatti, 71, of Liberty, MO, passed away September 12, 2021, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side.
Dave was born January 14, 1950, in Monet, MO, and grew up in Miller, MO. He was the younger of two sons of Robert Glenn and Dorothy (Freeman) Abbiatti. Along with his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Abbiatti.
Dave was a 1968 graduate of Ruskin High School. He was united in marriage to Amy Wiener on October 11, 1996. Dave was founder and operator of Phoenix Construction, Inc. in Liberty.
Along with his wife Amy, Dave leaves his daughter, Denaie Ashworth and her husband Jeff, as well as other family members and many, many beloved friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., with a celebration service immediately following at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Interment at Shiloh Cemetery in Greenfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Manor Thrift Store, 931 S. Brown Street, Liberty, MO 64068.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
