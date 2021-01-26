David M. Payne, 44 of Platte City, MO passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.
Dave graduated from Smithville High School in 1995 and worked in the automotive industry his entire life. He loved watching NASCAR, football, baseball, shooting pool and playing with his dogs. In 2018, he married his bride Amy and loved playing with the kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife Amy M. Payne; two stepsons Jacob Landes and wife Annie and Ty Blackburn; three grandsons Blaine, Jensen, and Colson; his parents David L. Payne and wife Nancy and Julie Betz and husband Ed; brother Kenny Payne and wife Jessica; nieces Emma and Mary Anne and a host of other family and friends.
Private services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
