David "Scotty" Lane Scott, 72, left us in a peaceful journey to heaven, on April 13, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House, NKC, Missouri.
Scotty was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 6, 1947. He is the son of James Richard and Helen Workover Scott.
Scotty graduated from Northeast High School in 1965. He received an Associate’s Degree from Penn Valley Community College, Kansas City, Missouri; and a Bachelor’s Degree from Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Missouri.
Scotty married the love of his life, Karen Davis Scott, on December 28, 1996, at Grand River Chapel, William Jewel Campus, surrounded by family & friends.
He was a veteran who served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. After his military service, he worked at Commerce Bank for 20 years, culminating in a Vice President role. Scotty owned multiple business, founded Camden Point Feed and Farm Supply, as well as Scott Construction Services in Cameron and Kearney. He later worked as Vice President and President of many retail banks across the Midwest.
Scotty loved his family, and spent countless days and nights entertaining with Karen at their home. He left a positive impact on anyone who came into his life. Scotty was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, a fun-loving Papa, Poppy and Great-Poppy. Scotty loved his friends and family dearly. He had a heart of gold, never met a stranger and loved his dear devoted Moose dog. A great joy to him was playing poker at his home every Thursday night with a wonderful group of friends he cared for so much. Scotty will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Scotty leaves behind his loving wife, Karen; children, Nick (Santhi) Scott of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Raven Cerny (Greg); grandchildren, Sean, Jason and Emily of Baltimore, Maryland; stepchildren, Trae Dodson (Tina); grandchildren, Alexandra, Anna, Alivia and Adasyn of Stephens City, Virginia, Starsky Dodson (Amanda), Star Brafford (Dom); great-grandson, Izaiah; and grandson, Tristan all of Winchester, Virginia. Also surviving are sisters, Carol Scott Elliott, Olathe, KS and Edwina Scott Barrett (Tommy), Blue Springs, MO; father and mother-in-law, Charles (Big Dog) and Debbie Davis; favorite brothers-in-law, Chuck, Mark and John Davis; favorite sisters-in-law, Annette, Sherry and Teresa Davis; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many lifelong friends in the Kearney community.
He was proceeded in death by both parents; and brothers, James (JW) and Paul; and sister, Joyce Scott Bruscato.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fulfillment House, Kearney; Dogs by Debin, Kansas City, MO; or Kearney Family Foundation, Kearney.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Kearney.
Arrangements in care of Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.