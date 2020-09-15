David Shannon Burton, age 55 of Bella Vista, AR, died Sept. 5, 2020 from a motorcycle accident. He grew up in Liberty, MO. He loved riding his Harley, taking many trips including Sturgis, Bikes, Blues & BBQ’s, and especially charity rides. He had a big heart & would help anyone in need. He had a huge sense of humor & lived his life to the fullest as he wanted & was always able to make light of any situation. He moved to Arkansas to help his mom care for her husband after his unfortunate accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury.
He was preceded in death by his father W. David Burton Jr. He is survived by his mother Coleen Cumberland & her husband Verl, sister Shantel Burton, son Nick Burton, daughter Shayna Burton, grandsons Liam & Maxwell Minshall, step-sister Kelli Pool, step-brother Chris Cumberland, nieces & nephews Meghan Sherry & Kasey Condeni, Regan & Nathan Pool, Michael & Michelle Cumberland, great nephews Brayden & Calvin, great niece Maia, numerous aunts & uncles & his beloved & faithful dog, Maxx.
