David Wayne Haynes, 71, was born on May 5, 1950, in Los Angeles County, California. He passed away on July 14, 2021. He leaves behind a wife of 36 years, Ardith Haynes, two step-children, Cynthia Sexton and Craig (Dawn) Comfort, five grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Sexton, Savannah, Samantha and Sullivan Comfort and two great-grandchildren, Freya and Willow Howell, his sisters, Betty (Paul) Young, Susan (Keith) Johnson, his brother, Mark Haynes and various nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty Haynes.
Services for Dave will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Barry Christian Church, at 1500 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64155, preceded by a visitation at 9:30 a.m. Final disposition will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Higginsville National Military Cemetery at 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO 64037. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barry Christian Church or the Missouri Trout Fisherman Association.
