Deborah Sue Hampy, 68, of Liberty, MO, passed away on December 25th, 2022, due to complications from surgery.
Debbie was born November 14th, 1954, to Floyd and Joyce (Marie) Osa in Kansas City, MO. She attended Liberty High School and graduated in 1973.
In 1972, Debbie married Clay Hampy at South Liberty Baptist Church. They had two children, Carrie (50) and Chad (49).
After her children began school, Debbie started her career working for the Liberty School District in food service, working for 30 years and retiring as a well-loved baker for the district. In retirement, she traveled and enjoyed life with her family.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Clay Hampy; siblings, Jeanne Niblock (John), Bill Gray (Cindy), Kathy Shull (Steve); children, Carrie (Hampy) Smith (Eric) and Chad Hampy; grandchildren, Ryan Fotovich (Megan) and Caterina Hampy; great-grandchildren, Edison Fotovich and Theodore Fotovich.
A Celebration of Life will be held this spring, where family and friends can celebrate Debbie's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society, American Transplant Foundation or American Diabetes Association.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.