Delman Verlin Andes

Delman "Andy" Andes, firstborn of Muriel and Thelma Andes, arrived April 11, 1931 and grew up in Independence, MO. He graduated early from William Chrisman High School at age 17. He worked at General Motors Fairfax 32 years, retiring at the age of 49.
After retirement he remained active. Some of his fondest memories were fishing (especially in Canada), riding his ATV in Arizona and traveling the country with family in search of adventure. His iron-willed mindset allowed him to continue to hunt, fish, travel, split wood, mow and chauffer family through the age of 91.
He enjoyed reading and loved a good joke, and hosting family gatherings where many fond memories were made. He always had plenty of chairs for sitting, stories for sharing, poles for fishing and delicious homemade ice cream for devouring. "Andy" was loved and respected by those who knew him. His legacy of love will live on through his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grands by the stellar example he lived every day.
He is survived by his wife Janet, 9 children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son David Andes, daughter Launa Nuscis and a granddaughter Sydney Griffith. He is survived by daughters, Linda Forsythe, Cheryl Chappell, Jeanine and husband Bob Berhorst, Dana and husband Danny Dale, and Kellie Griffith; sons Jerry, Darel, Ron and Brian Andes.
Delman is also survived by one brother Myron Andes and sisters Louise Zink, Sharon Bazzell, Janet Stevenson, Gayle Hawley, and Joyce Baucom. He was preceded in death by one brother Lyle Wayne Andes and sisters Lynda Carol Avery-Jacobs, and Marilyn Badder.
He donated his body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine to help a new generation of doctors.
In lieu of a service, a party will be thrown in his honor 1 p.m. August 12 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, where fish tales will abound, as “The Big One” has truly gotten away from us!
