Deloma Jean Crain Gouge, "Dilly", 81, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at Kansas City Hospice House. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final days.

Deloma was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Fort Riley, Kansas, the eldest of three children of Amos Paul Crain and Dorothy Maxine Ziebell Crain. She grew up in Independence, Missouri and was a member of the first graduating class of William Crisman High School. Deloma was united in marriage to Charles Allen Gouge on June 21, 1958, in Independence, Missouri, with his father, the Reverend Robert Garland Gouge, officiating.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.