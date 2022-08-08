Deloma Jean Crain Gouge, "Dilly", 81, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at Kansas City Hospice House. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final days.
Deloma was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Fort Riley, Kansas, the eldest of three children of Amos Paul Crain and Dorothy Maxine Ziebell Crain. She grew up in Independence, Missouri and was a member of the first graduating class of William Crisman High School. Deloma was united in marriage to Charles Allen Gouge on June 21, 1958, in Independence, Missouri, with his father, the Reverend Robert Garland Gouge, officiating.
Deloma and Charlie were blessed with three children, Karen Sue, Pamela Jean and Paul Allen.
Deloma and Charlie lived in New Jersey for 25 years and then Kearney, Missouri for 24 years. Deloma spent her final years living with Pam and later at Norterre in Liberty. She was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Kearney and more recently at the Shoal Creek Ward. Deloma was a talented artist, painter and creator of beautiful crafts. She loved gardening, even planting tomatoes outside her apartment at Norterre. However, most important to Deloma was her family, especially caring for Charlie in their home since he suffered a stroke in 1984.
Along with her parents, Deloma was preceded in death by her son, Paul Gouge in 2001.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Charles "Charlie" Gouge; daughters, Karen Reed (Dick) and Pamela Oluola; grandchildren, Christopher Reed (Amber), Shannon Reed, Jeremy Reed (Laura), Tanner Marion and Ryan Gouge (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Aurora, Keandre and Amarrya, Damian and Brayden, Skyla Jean, Benjamin; and a great-granddaughter due in December 2022. Deloma also leaves her siblings, Madeline Watson and Michael Crain (Concetta); and numerous nieces and nephews including Ricky Wiseman, who was very devoted to his aunt.
Visitation will begin at 1p.m. followed by a service celebrating Deloma's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at Missouri Highway 291, Liberty, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
