Delores Kay (Hiatt) Flexer, 77, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020 surrounded by family.
Dorie was born Jan. 10, 1943, in North Kansas City, MO. She was the eldest of three children of Walter S. and Evelyn Janice (Ensign) Hiatt. She grew up in Cameron, MO where she graduated high school in 1961. She was united in marriage to Daniel Robert Flexer on Oct. 31, 1963 in Louisiana. Dorie worked in accounts payable for the Victor L. Phillips Company for 32 years prior to retiring to follow her grandchildren to every activity under the sun. She was the Liberty Blue Jay’s #1 fan….regardless of the sport and would trade out her beloved Blue Jay blue and white for Bulldog purple and gold while watching any sporting activity or musical production in Kearney that included her grandchildren. Dorie was well known for her cheesecake, meatloaf, pan-fried chicken, banana cream pie and many other family favorites.
Along with her parents, Dorie was preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Voris. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Danny; children, Kim Thorne (Steve) of Kearney, MO, and Walter Flexer (Holly) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Nathan Thorne, Tyler Thorne (Sarah), Baylee Thorne and Jack Thorne; brother, Tom Hiatt (Connie) of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law, Paul Voris of Lee's Summit, MO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, an uncle, cousins, and many extended family members and friends.
Beyond her complete devotion to her family, Dorie worked as an advocate for children, facilitating Tough Love, a support group for parents of troubled youth, and as a certified CASA caseworker in the Clay County court system serving underprivileged youth.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm, followed by a service celebrating Dorie's life at 1:30 pm, on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Fulfillment House in Kearney @ 115 W Washington St Kearney Mo, or to the Kearney Family Foundation at 207 Shawna Dr Kearney Mo.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.