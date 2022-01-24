Delty Jahn Winfrey, II, 55, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed away January 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital.
Delty was born November 26, 1966, in Kansas City, MO, and graduated from Liberty High School in 1985. He was the elder of two sons of Delty Jahn Winfrey, a native of Carrollton, MO, and Marilyn Ethel (Morris) Winfrey from Bogard, MO. Delty worked 17 years for Liberty Cycle Center before going to work at Ford Motor Company at Claycomo in 2003. Delty loved racing and was mechanic for his brother Chad's race vehicles as well.
Delty was preceded in death by his father, Delty "Shorty" Winfrey.
He leaves his mother, Marilyn Winfrey; brother, Chad Winfrey of Gladstone; and many cousins, friends, and his beloved dog Stewie.
A celebration of Delty's life will be announced at a later date. Instead of flowers, donations to Sweet Springs Motor Sports Complex, a place Delty loved, would be very much appreciated. Their address is PO Box 68, Sweet Springs, MO 65351.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
