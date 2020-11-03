Dennis O’Brien, 81, of Smithville, MO passed away, Nov. 1, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1939 to Lawrence and Ann (Murphy) O’Brien in Omaha, NE. Dennis was a lifelong resident of Smithville.
Dennis enjoyed farming with his father and hunting. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville, MO. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus #9272, a 4th Degree member of Monsignor Wogan #2315, and the Honor Guard. He was known in Smithville as the man on the blue tractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by many cousins in Nebraska and many friends in the Smithville area.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville, MO with visitation at 8:30 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. prior to mass.
Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Cemetery, Manley, NE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Quality.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.