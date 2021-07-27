On July 26, 2021, Dewayne Allen “Brud” Baker, 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Dewayne was born April 19, 1949, to Loren “Dee” Baker and Violet Ruth Baker.
Dewayne was an avid outdoorsman, and fishing and hunting were a way of life. His love of all things outdoors was only interrupted by work, until April 2009, when he retired and took up his life’s passion full time.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Ruth Baker; father, Loren “Dee” Baker; and brother, Donald Ray Baker.
He leaves behind his sons, Sonny and Aaron; their mother, Darlene; “grandest son,” Loren and “grandest daughter,” Elizabeth; and his siblings, Danny (Dixie), Carol (Chuck), Cheryl (Dave), and Jamie (Lydia). He also leaves behind his beloved friends, Cliff, James, and Tommy; nieces, nephews, and so many more friends, who are too numerous to mention. When Dewayne touched your life, you knew you were his friend forever.
Forever in our hearts and always on our minds, Dewayne has “gone fishin’.”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816) 628-4411.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.