Diane Kay Stockham Mattingly, 80, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020 at Truman Medical Center with her daughter by her side.
Diane was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in McPherson, KS, to Lloyd Cornelius and Maurine Maxine (Peterson) Stockham. She grew up on a farm in nearby Conway, KS, graduated from McPherson High and McPherson College, and embarked on a career as a schoolteacher, sometimes teaching in one-room Mennonite schools on the Kansas prairie.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Maurine Stockham, step-mother Jeanette Geiman Stockham, husband Robert Mattingly, brothers Gerald Wayne, Steven Lloyd, and Norman Neil Stockham, longtime companion Larry Dooley, and grandson Logan Robert Uhrig. She missed them all terribly.
Survivors include son Mike Mattingly, of Liberty, MO; daughter Mindy Mattingly Uhrig (Karl) of Kent, OH; grandson Jon-Mikl Mattingly of KC, MO; granddaughters Melaina and Greta Uhrig of Kent, OH; sisters-in-law Donna Smith (David) of McPherson KS, Marcia Stockham of Manhattan, KS, Trudy Stockham of Norton, KS, and Pauline Stockham of Roeland Park, KS; step-sisters Janet Helms (Larry) and Jackie Bohnenblust (Fred), all of McPherson, KS; and an impressive number of very beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gravesite services will be held in McPherson, KS sometime next summer. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your own favorite local charity for animals or children.
Diane, you were extraordinary in all the ways that matter most. Until that day when we see you on the other side, your legacy of love and friendship will help us to be strong and remind us to take care of each other. Well done, good and faithful servant; it is time for you to rest in peace and love.
