Donald Louis Bowman, 84, Smithville, MO, formerly of Cowgill and Liberty, MO, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Marilyn; brothers, Bob (Betty) Bowman and Gary (Dixie) Bowman; daughters, Debra (Jerry) Cline, Melissa (Philip) Boyles; son, Craig Bowman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Joy Dahlquist.
Visitation 1-2 p.m., Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22 at Grace Community Church, Smithville.
Donations: Grace Community Church or Crossroads Hospice
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
