Donald Dean Kisky, 80, of Princeton, MO, passed away October 16, 2022.
He was born on July 12, 1942, to Donald Jenkins and Thelma Arlene (Banta) Kisky in East Moline, Illinois. He grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School.
On November 19, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judy Boydston. After their marriage, they lived in Smithville, where he owned and operated K&W Septic Tank. Don began buying, cleaning up and selling farms and was a row crop farmer. They lived in Bucklin, MO; Garden Grove, Iowa; and made their home in Princeton, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; children, Tammy Galang, Troy (Angela) Kisky, and Tracy (Kandi) Kisky; son-in-law, Emerito Galang; five grandchildren, Kaleb (Tara) Kisky, Janelle (Scott) Agnolutto, Jacqueline Galang, Kaylee Kisky, and Kourosh Kisky; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Payton, Charlee, and Jentri; sister, Darlene Still; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, MO.
Donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
