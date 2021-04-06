Donald E. Mansell, Kearney, MO went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
He was born in Odessa, MO on Oct. 28, 1938. He lived most of his life in the greater K.C. area. He graduated from Central High School in 1957 and in 1958 wed his high school sweetheart, Marvalee K. Williams.
He was an Army veteran. In 1991, he retired, after 25 years from KCPD as a homicide detective. He retired again from the Pleasant Valley PD in 2004 as Chief of Police. He was a Deputy Chief of the Lathrop, MO Police Department. He was a Reserve Detective in the Clay Co. Sheriff's Dept. Cold Case Squad. He spent a total of 54 years in law enforcement, finally retiring completely in 2020. He also owned Eagle Auction Service for 25 years. He was a licensed professional auctioneer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Prestina L. (Gray) and Thomas E. Mansell.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Marvalee; son, Michael (Connie); granddaughter, Keshia K. (Mason) Hunt; and great grandson, Ronan Z. Hunt.
The Family wishes to thank Home Care Hospice and NorthCare Hospice House for all of their assistance and support during this most difficult time, "You are a true blessing".
Det. Mansell (Ret.) will be cremated.
Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com
(Arrangements by D. W. Newcomer's Sons White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)
