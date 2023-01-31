Donald “Don” L. White, 70, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away January 30, 2023. No public services are planned at this time.
Don was born May 3, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Erza and Joe Allean White. He graduated from Van Horn High School. Don worked for Armco Steel, then later worked as a school bus driver in Independence for fifteen years, and eight years as a tour bus driver. He was a jack of all trades. Don married Rebecca Halderman on March 18, 2006. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially when they could watch the Chiefs play. Don loved fishing and made frequent fishing trips to Branson with his son Mark, often joined by his brother Dennis and nephew Bob.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erza Junior White and Joe Allean (House) White.
Don is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Rebecca White of the home; his sons, Preston White, and Mark White (Cheryl), both of Indpendence, MO; his grandchildren, Joshua, Jason and Michael White; his great-granddaughter, Winter White; his siblings, Sandra Printnes (Michael) of Blue Springs, MO, Dennis White (Jeanne) of Branson, MO, and Dwight White of Kansas City, MO; his nephew, Bob White, of Branson, MO; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Memories and condolences of Don may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
