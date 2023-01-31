Donald “Don” L. White, 70, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away January 30, 2023. No public services are planned at this time.

Don was born May 3, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Erza and Joe Allean White. He graduated from Van Horn High School. Don worked for Armco Steel, then later worked as a school bus driver in Independence for fifteen years, and eight years as a tour bus driver. He was a jack of all trades. Don married Rebecca Halderman on March 18, 2006. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially when they could watch the Chiefs play. Don loved fishing and made frequent fishing trips to Branson with his son Mark, often joined by his brother Dennis and nephew Bob.

