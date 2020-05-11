Donald W. Cockrum
3/24/1940-5/10/2020
Donald Wayne Cockrum, 80, of Holt, Missouri passed away on May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lawson Assembly of God. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Graveside services will be held at Antioch Cemetery in Holt, Missouri following the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.