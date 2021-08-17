In loving memory, please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the lives of Donald W. Wiggins (March 1, 1937 – Nov. 20, 2020) and Belva A. Wiggins (Feb. 12, 1938 – July 3, 2021). We will gather together at 11 a.m. Aug. 21, 2021, at Antioch Bible Baptist Church located at 800 NE 72nd St., Gladstone, Missouri. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend to remember Don and Belva who will be greatly missed by many. Please bring your fondest memories to share with family and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228. www.parklawnfunerals.com.
