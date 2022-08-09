Donna Dee (Bayless) Jacques, 85, of Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, and formerly of Westbrook of Kearney, passed away August 9, 2022.

Donna was born April 11, 1937, in Crawford County, MO, the third of five children of Samuel Christopher and Martha Ellen (Ferris) Bayless. Donna retired as a Quality Appraisal Specialist for the Federal Government. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, the Order of the Eastern Star, and NARFE.

