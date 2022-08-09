Donna Dee (Bayless) Jacques, 85, of Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, and formerly of Westbrook of Kearney, passed away August 9, 2022.
Donna was born April 11, 1937, in Crawford County, MO, the third of five children of Samuel Christopher and Martha Ellen (Ferris) Bayless. Donna retired as a Quality Appraisal Specialist for the Federal Government. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, the Order of the Eastern Star, and NARFE.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Jacques; and siblings, Diana Bishop, John Bayless, Sam Bayless and Ralph Bayless.
Survivors include her children, Ted Jacques (Kim) and Tammy Hudlemeyer (Teddy); grandchildren, Tina Billington (Lonny), Heather Buckman (Ryan), Todd Hudlemeyer and Troy Hudlemeyer (Danielle); great grandchildren, Jaylenn, Ryliee, Ellis, Charlotte and Kinsliee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Donna's life at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 23, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
