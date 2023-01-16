Donna Jean Wilson Lentz
11/1/1954 to 1/14/ 2023
Donna Lentz was born to Hugh Preston and Ramona Wilson in Clarksville, Arkansas. She passed away peacefully on January 14th with the comfort of family by her side.
Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Ramona Catlett Wilson. She is survived by her father, Hugh Preston Wilson; sisters, Christi Dudrey (Les), and Lori Tajchman (Ken), all of Liberty MO; children, Dustin Lentz (Karen) of Overland Park, KS and Dezri Lentz of Liberty, MO. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Josephine, Annabelle and Alexander; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
After graduating from Liberty High School class of 1972, she worked at various Ford dealerships in the Kansas City area throughout her career.
Donna was active in Special Olympics and was an advocate for the special needs community, influenced largely by activities with her daughter, Dezri. Donna had a memorable sense of humor and an amazing love of all creatures, especially her dogs. Some of her favorite places to visit were the mountains of Colorado and Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Donna’s name to one of her favorite charities, Life Unlimited (www.lifeunlimitedinc.org).
A celebration Donna’s life is planned for 4-7 pm Friday, January 20, at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty, MO. Dress is casual.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (8716) 781-8228.
