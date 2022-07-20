Donna Dianne Richardson, age 78, of Kansas City Northland, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO.
Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty, MO. Visitation: 1 hr. prior. Burial: Cemetery, Liberty, MO.
Arr: Stith Funeral Home, Polo (660) 354-2214, stithfamilyfunerals.com.
