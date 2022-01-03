Dorothy Elizabeth Denton Borden, 98, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away January 1, 2022, at Addington Place at Shoal Creek where she resided since 2014.
Dorothy was born August 13, 1923, in Richmond, MO, one of nine children of Roy and Emmer (Davis) Denton. She graduated from Richmond High School. She was united in marriage to Johnnie F. Borden on September 4, 1943 and they were together 61 years before his death in 2004. Together, they owned and operated Liberty Auto Parts before they retired. Dorothy was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Dorothy loved playing games and cards, and made many friends doing so.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all eight siblings. She leaves two children, Carolyn Bogart (Ray) and Johnnie Borden (Deanna); grandchildren, Stacy Benton (Ronnie), Bret Bogart, Michael Hamilton and Terri Borden. She also leaves several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, January 7, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Traditions Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Traditions Hospice.
