Dorothy Elizabeth Farris Bratton, 91, of Blue Springs, Missouri, formerly of Excelsior Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from complications following a fall.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Royer Funeral Home in Grain Valley. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Graveside services will be the same day at 1:30 p.m. in Excelsior Springs at the Masonic Cemetery on Crown Hill Road (use entrance across from Sunset Lane.)
Memorials may be made payable to the Good Samaritan Center and left at Royer Funeral home on the day of service or mailed directly to the Good Samaritan Center, 108 South Thompson Avenue, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
Dorothy was born February 23, 1931, at home in St. Louis, MO, to Walter and Lydia (Wilson) Farris. She was raised on a small farm near Unionville. Dorothy attended Putnam County schools, graduating from Livonia High School in 1949. She attended Noyes Hospital Nurses Training program, earning a license of practical nursing. Upon graduation, Dorothy was presented a full scholarship to attend General Hospital Nurses Training in Kansas City. She graduated May 11, 1954 as a Registered Nurse.
On August 1, 1957, Dorothy married James L. Bratton of McCune, Kansas. Their union lasted 47 years until Jim's passing on Sept. 26, 2004. In 1973, the family moved to Excelsior Springs and Dorothy applied for a surgical position at the newly opened Liberty Hospital. She spent the next 20 years working for, what she described, as the best hospital in the region. Dorothy accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Woods Memorial Christian Church in Excelsior Springs.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Maurice, Cedric and Keith Farris; four sisters-in-law, Ruth Blackman Farris, Jennie Munden Farris, Ruth Bratton Egbert and Betty Strathe Bratton; and brother-in-law, Arthur Bratton.
She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth (Don) Prindle of Oak Grove, Susan (Richard) Hitchcock of Warrensburg, Janet (Steven) Bayless of Camdenton; six grandchildren, Jason Prindle, Jared (Faith) Prindle, Elane (James) Ennis, Jamie Bayless, Juliana (Chris) Engelken and Thomas Hitchcock; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Noah Prindle, as well as two additional great-grandchildren expected later this Spring. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Agnes Farris Kleeb; brother-in-law, Marvin Egbert; cousin, Nellie Farris Swartwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.