Dorothy Jean Graham
June 9, 1943 ~ July 9, 2021
Dorothy Jean Graham, 78 years, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at North Kansas City Hospital.
She was born on Wednesday, June 9, 1943, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Charles and the late Irene (née Komarek) Martine. Dorothy was one of five children in this family.
Dorothy was a great mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She would proudly attend all her granddaughters' events and beam with pride. She enjoyed family get-togethers.
Survivors Include:
• Kevin (Kim-Marie) Graham, son, of Liberty, Missouri
• Kennedy Graham, grandchild, of Liberty, Missouri
• Kellyn Graham, grandchild, of Liberty, Missouri
• Bill (Arlene) Martine, brother
• Alan, nephew
• Don, nephew
• Lynette, niece
• Dan, nephew
• Ted, nephew
• Cheryl, niece
• Tammy, niece
• Kathy, niece
• Kim, niece
• Richard (Phyllis) Martine, brother
• David, nephew
• Stephen, nephew
• Robert Martine, brother
• Brian, nephew
• Rhonda, niece
She treasured her family, including her siblings, many nieces and nephews, and her many great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by:
• Craig Graham, son
• Barbara Sanders, sister
Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Liberty , followed by the Rosary, at the funeral home. Mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, Missouri.
Dorothy's inurnment will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, around 1 p.m.
Services will be officiated by Father Rodgers.
