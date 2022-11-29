Dorothy June Hinson, 99, was born August 6th, 1923, to William and Ruth (Ford) Cornelius in Cosby, MO. She was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022.

She attended and graduated from Chillicothe Business School then went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Columbia, MO. Later she worked for Mutual Benefit Life for over 40 years in Kansas City. In 1946, she met her husband, Claude Hinson, through mutual friends at the Frog Hop in St. Joseph, MO. They married in 1947 and welcomed a son, Richard, in 1948. Six years later, their daughter, Catherine, was born. They resided in Kansas City, MO and attended Roanoke Christian Church. They were married for 44 years until his passing in 1991. Later in life she moved to Liberty, MO to be closer to her daughter. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church. In 2003, she married JC Sadler and they were married until his passing in 2016. Throughout her life she enjoyed the companionship of all of her pets. June was always passionate about politics and loved yelling at the TV when she was in disagreement.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.