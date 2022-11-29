Dorothy June Hinson, 99, was born August 6th, 1923, to William and Ruth (Ford) Cornelius in Cosby, MO. She was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022.
She attended and graduated from Chillicothe Business School then went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Columbia, MO. Later she worked for Mutual Benefit Life for over 40 years in Kansas City. In 1946, she met her husband, Claude Hinson, through mutual friends at the Frog Hop in St. Joseph, MO. They married in 1947 and welcomed a son, Richard, in 1948. Six years later, their daughter, Catherine, was born. They resided in Kansas City, MO and attended Roanoke Christian Church. They were married for 44 years until his passing in 1991. Later in life she moved to Liberty, MO to be closer to her daughter. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church. In 2003, she married JC Sadler and they were married until his passing in 2016. Throughout her life she enjoyed the companionship of all of her pets. June was always passionate about politics and loved yelling at the TV when she was in disagreement.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Glen; her son, Richard; her first husband, Claude; her grandson, Charlie; and second husband, JC.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Kurt) Boyer, Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hinson-Thoelke (Mike), Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Tom (Mona) Hinson, Olathe, KS, Kim (Dan) Baker, Winnetka, IL, David Hinson, Overland Park, KS, Kelly (Derrick) Drake, Kansas City, MO, Alyson (Corey) Snow, Trimble, MO; and great-grandchildren, Nicole Baker, Danny Baker, Jack Baker, Mike Baker, Braeden Hinson, Jordan Hinson, Anna Hinson, Cali Hinson and Elizabeth Snow.
June was a very generous person, helping anyone in need. The family asks that you consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in her name.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133) from 1-2 p.m. on Friday December 2nd, 2022. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a graveside committal at the same address.
