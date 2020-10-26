Dottie, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Kearney, MO on Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to parents Lydia and Otto. Raised in Kearny, NJ, she helped run their family business, Otto’s Bakery, and graduated from Queen of Peace High School in 1959.
Dottie worked for nearly 30 years at NKCHS in Northtown. Forever a “Hornet," her loyalty, generous smile, “Jersey” attitude, boundless energy, and sense of humor brought joy to all who crossed her path. She never missed a trick and enjoyed good wine, shopping for unique treasures, showing her love through food, and being “down the shore” when in NJ.
Dottie is survived by her four children Andrew (Stephanie), Barbara, Jennifer (Felix), and John (Kristina); grandchildren Jeffrey, Jared, Devin, Sarah, Colin, Caroline, and Nicholas and eight great-grandchildren; siblings Lynn and Alfie; niece Linda, nephew Bobby; two great-nephews, and one great-niece. She is predeceased by beloved husband Richard, son Anthony, brother Richie, nephew Ray, and parents Lydia and Otto.
Per Clay County COVID restrictions, a small private service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2020 and broadcast live, for those interested to view remotely, via link: https://vimeo.com/fumckearney.
In lieu of flowers, Dottie asked that donations be made in her honor to: https://www.kucancercenter.org/give/how-to-give/within-reach. Please choose the designation KU Cancer Center, Comprehensive Account 07936 to assist with their quest to cure cancers of all kinds.
Special thanks to both Nikki Lawrence at Kansas City Hospice and Nancy Knipfel’s “Dinners for Dottie” group for their unending support.
Our Dottie – forever our mom, forever our friend, forever in our hearts…
