Dorothy May (Gaines) Stevenson, 76, passed away July 18, 2021, after fighting a longtime illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband Everette Stevenson; parents, Walter Gaines and Helen (Schindler) Harris, and Henry Harris; nine brothers; one sister, and one great grandson, Dustin.
She is survived by her five children, Janice Clancy, Pamela King, Kevin Stevenson, Scott Stevenson, and Randy Stevenson; brother R.W. Harris; four sisters, Rosie Gorbet, Ann Qarles Cannon, Wilma Killough, and Brenda Stevenson; as well as her real pride, 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dorothy was born Sept. 2, 1944. She was a loving wife mother, grandmother, and sister and she loved her family. She was a cook at local restaurants until retirement and she loved giving all of the babies kisses.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, MO with a service to follow at 11. Dorothy will be buried at Providence Cemetery in Kansas City, MO following the service.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
