Doug Foster, 58, of Smithville, MO passed away peacefully June 6, 2021
Survived by his wife Julie Foster; daughter Alex Foster; his father Gene Foster and wife Pam; sisters Sharon Hadden, Mimi Wagner (Jim) and Kelley Robinson (Todd); step brothers and sisters Wendy Netherton, Steve (Diana) Suntken, Melody Suntken, David (Mary) Suntken, and Shelly (Trace) Franks.
Funeral service 11 a.m. with visitation following until 1:30 p.m. Saturday June 12 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
