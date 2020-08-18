Douglas Edwin Whitacre, 62, of Smithville, MO passed away on August 15, 2020. Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, with visitation on Wednesday, August 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, followed by an interment.
