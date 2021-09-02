Douglas Tom Fields Jones, 93, of Liberty, MO, and formerly of Lincoln and Bellevue, NE, passed away August 31, 2021, at Addington Place of Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO.
Tom was born May 30, 1928, in Kansas City, MO, the only child of Tom Douglas and Maryruth (Fields) Jones. He grew up in Lawrence, KS, and graduated from high school there. He later received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas, where he was a Diamond Owl member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Tom served in the U.S. Army at the conclusion of World War II. He was united in marriage to Sally Agnes Rowe on October 16, 1950.
Tom worked many years in sales and marketing for the Rival Company, Cushman Motor Works, First Federal Savings and Loan in Lincoln, and retired from First Data Resources in Omaha. Following retirement, he owned and operated Jones Engraving in Bellevue, NE. He was a former member of the Bellevue Kiwanis. Tom had a passion for sailing, playing bridge, crosswords and enjoying a martini in the evenings with Sally, family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Sally; sons, Tom Jones (Margaret Brooks) and Mike Jones (Debbie); grandchildren, Sarah Hix (Cory), Tommy Jones (Kevin Egan), Simon Jones (Christie Hoye), Katie Allenbaugh (Dan), Michael Jones (Lainee Tarbe) and Samantha Jones; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gabriel, Julian, Ayden, Kailey, Logan, Landon, Mason, Ethan, Chloe, Payton, Tegegne, Hensley and Fields.
Private services and interment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. The family requests no flowers, however, cards to Sally Jones would be welcomed c/o Addington Place, 9601 North Tullis #117, Kansas City, MO 64157. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
