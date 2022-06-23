Doyle Mitchell Jenkins, 62, of Kearney, Missouri — loving husband, father and grandfather; devoted brother and son; and a friend to many, passed away at his home in Kearney surrounded by family on June 22, 2022.
A gathering for friends and family will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the chapel at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO 64068. A private committal service for the family will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
Doyle was born in 1960 to William and Norma Jenkins in Chillicothe, Missouri. Doyle grew up in Excelsior Springs with his parents and two sisters. He played baseball, rode motorcycles, owned a lot of cars and loved ice cream and Peanut M&M’s. Doyle graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1978.
Doyle began working at Hallmark Cards, Liberty, Missouri, in 1977. Doyle was very engaged at Hallmark, working in various positions and growing friendships. While working and advancing his skills, Doyle completed maintenance technician certification courses and was promoted to the maintenance department, where he worked for the last 25 years.
Hallmark brought Doyle a career, friends and financial security. In 1984, Doyle met Sheila, the love of his life and best friend. They married in 1985 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri and their love story blossomed. They were always best friends, always playful together, always supportive and always full of respect and admiration for each other. While many long relationships have seasons of warmth and cold, it always seemed to outsiders that the Jenkins couple was in the love of spring. Doyle and Sheila’s devotion to each other was inspiring to those around them. They often took long car rides together, enjoyed cruising, watching birds from their deck and were strong in their faith as members of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri.
Doyle was also a devoted father. He and Sheila raised their children, Scott, Sara, and Jake, to be good, responsible and hardworking adults.
Doyle cherished the individual time he had with each of his children doing things they loved: He walked on the Great Wall of China with Scott, played in the Pudre River with Sara, and mountain biked with Jake. While these are most notable, the list could go on and on. During these times, Doyle instilled in them the importance of having fun, but also hard work, a focus on being kind and generous, a genuine love for the Lord and being financially responsible. These are a big part of the legacy he passed on to his children.
Doyle had many diverse friends and interests and had a knack for making others feel important and part of his circle. His humble and unassuming nature was the catalyst for many long-term friendships.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheila Jenkins of Kearney, Missouri; son, Scott Shackelford (Shuang) of California and grandchildren Noah, Brooke and Doug; daughter, Sara Perea (Andre) of Colorado and grandchildren Eden, Isaiah, and Elijah; and son, Jake Jenkins (April) of Kansas City; mother, Norma Jenkins of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Joyce Yagel (Scott) of Texas; and sister, Kimberly Fetterolf (Leo) of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his son, Donny Shackelford.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.