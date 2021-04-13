Dr. Kathryn Ann Hembree, 68, passed away March 16, 2021.
She was born Jan. 27, 1953 to Mary Kate and Jack Strickland in Lebanon, Missouri. She graduated from Drury University and the University of Missouri - Kansas City Medical School. After completing an ophthalmology residency in Little Rock, Arkansas, she moved to Liberty, Missouri and shortly thereafter, co-founded Northland Eye Specialists. She was a beloved and accomplished ophthalmologist who served the Northland and greater Kansas City area for nearly 30 years. Her demeanor was one of patience, poise and authenticity, and she treated her patients as family.
Kathryn was a devoted wife and partner for 45 years to her husband Jack, and was a proud, adoring mother to her daughter, Kathryn Night (husband Nadav and granddaughters, Blair and Charlotte) and son, Joe (partner Kiersten and grandson Alexander). She is survived by her brothers, Dr. James Strickland (Linda Strickland), Dr. John Strickland (Dr. Julie Strickland) and Dr. Michael Strickland (Dr. Suzy Strickland) and her sister, Dr. Mary Pat Lange (Dr. Michael Lange).
She loved to travel, read, bake, complete word games, and FaceTime with her grandchildren. May her memory be a comfort and a blessing to all whose lives she touched.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
