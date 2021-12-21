Dr. Paul W. Foster, DC of Liberty, MO passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in his family home.
There will be a private memorial service to be held on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at the family home. The family requests no flowers and suggests donations be made to Cleveland Chiropractic University in the name of Dr. Paul W. Foster, DC.
Dr. Foster had served his patients and the chiropractic community for 62 years. On November 24th 2021, he saw his last patient and then on November 26th 2021, we contacted Heartland Hospice whom helped care for our Dad through his final two weeks.
Dr. Foster has been preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, whom he lost in 2003. Also, he was the last living person from his immediate family. Paul is survived by 2 of his 3 children: his son, Dr. Allen Foster and his wife, JoAnn of Georgetown, DE; and his daughter, Julie Pence and her husband, Robert of Liberty, MO; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
