Dr. Robert L. Cole, 103, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, in the loving company of his family.
Born and raised to parents Mattie and Percy Cole in Belgrade, MO, he later attended Northwestern College of Optometry. He married Mable M. Pierce in 1940 and they remained inseparable until her death in 2014.
Robert and Mable made their home in Liberty, MO where he had his optometric practice until his retirement in 1974. The final years of his life were spent happily at Linden Woods Retirement Community in Gladstone, MO.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 74 years and three siblings. He is survived by daughters: Renae Cole of St. Louis, MO; Risa Glinn and her husband Randy of Kansas City, MO; two step grandchildren. Randall Glinn and Stephanie Whitener; and four step great-grandchildren: Addison, George, Daphne and Walter.
Robert leaves us as a proud WWII veteran, and he will be deeply missed by many friends and family members.
The family will begin receiving friends at 9 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Meyers Northland Chapel 401 Main Street, Parkville, MO. A celebration of his life will commence at 9:30 a.m. A private committal service will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memories of Robert and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arr: entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, MO
