We are saddened by the passing of Robert G Marx. As an opportunity to pay our last respect to a wonderful husband, father, grandad, brother and uncle as well as a great man to his community, services will be as follows.
Both events will be held at Antioch Bible Baptist Church, 800 NE 72nd St., in Gladstone. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family has set up a scholarship fund at UMKC Dental School Rinehart Foundation-Robert G Marx Scholarship, 650 E. 25 St., Kansas City, MO 64108.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.