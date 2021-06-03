Dr. Thomas Howard Willett, 76, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on May 24, 2021, at the Liberty Health and Wellness from natural causes.
Tom was born in Inglewood, California on February 4, 1945, and spent his early childhood in Nebraska before moving to Grand Junction, Colorado. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966 and he finished a 2-years Master’s Degree program in just one year of study, completing it in 1967. He earned his PhD in Communication Studies at the University of Missouri in 1976. He had a long and celebrated career as a professor of communications at William Jewell College, where he made a difference in the lives of hundreds of students over four different decades.
A devoted Christian, Tom had a passion for serving others. In his retirement, he delivered Meals on Wheels, mowed lawns, shuttled people to the airport and adopted and cared lovingly for a number of dogs abandoned at the local animal shelter.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Larry.
Tom had three children, Debbie, Tommy and James with his first wife, Ruby. He later married Toni Carder and was blessed with three stepchildren, Steve, David and Amy.
There is a Memorial of Life Celebration that will be held at the Grand River Chapel on the campus of William Jewell College June 26 at 10 a.m.
