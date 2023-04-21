Dr. Vicki Jeane Thon

Vicki Thon passed away peacefully in her Gladstone Mo. home on April 12, 2023. Vicki was born July 12th, 1957, in Springfield, Mo. to Phillip and Jeane Thon. Vicki grew up in south Springfield with the James and Finley rivers being her playground.
She graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1975 and entered Southwest Missouri State University. After graduating with her degree in Medical Technology, Vicki worked in the clinical labs of Springfield Osteopathic Hospital and the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners. After several years of medical lab work she moved to Columbia, Mo. where she attended the University of Missouri, earning her PhD in Microbiology. After graduation, Vicki and her family moved to San Diego, CA where she worked with several bio-tech companies for over two decades. In June of 2017 Vicki returned to Missouri, settling in the Kansas City area. She spent several terms as an adjunct professor teaching biology at the Metropolitan Community College, Blue Ridge campus.
Vicki was not only a dedicated scientist, but also enjoyed the outdoors. She was an avid swimmer, bicyclist, and hiker. She was also a well-polished amateur flute and piccolo player. Vicki participated in several community ensembles and orchestras. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with the Gladstone Community Orchestra. Stray animals seemed to be attracted to her and she always had at least one, usually two, frequently three or more cats at any given time. She just loved all creatures. Throughout her life her home included dogs, cats, rabbits, fish, and even a big saltwater starfish.
Vicki was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Jeane Thon of Kansas City, Mo; son, Aiden (Kelsey) Hemmerla of Kansas City, Mo; brother, Eric (Patricia) Thon of Kansas City, Mo; nephews, Jeremy (Erica) Thon of Kearney, Mo; Jason Thon of Kansas City, Mo; a niece, Jamie Thon of Clever, Mo; and grand nephews, Hudson and Colton of Kearney, Mo. She also leaves behind her beloved core of friends, Rebecca Fraley Adams, Dr. Julie Hennigan and Dr. Rob Schoborg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave, Liberty, Mo, 64068. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023.
