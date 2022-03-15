Dr. William Allen Foster, DC of Georgetown, DE passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 30th, 2022, in his family home.
There will be a joint memorial service held for Allen and his dad; whom had recently passed away on December 10, 2021. The services will be held at the family home in Liberty, Missouri, on July 2, 2022. The family requests no flowers and suggests donations be made to Cleveland Chiropractic University in Overland Park, KS in the name of Dr. William Allen Foster, DC.
Dr. Foster was born on May 3, 1959, in Kansas City MO. He graduated from Liberty High School - Liberty, MO, in 1977 and graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College – Kansas City, MO. Dr. Foster moved to Delaware and that is where he met the love of his life, Jo Ann Couchman. They were married at Niagara Falls in 1997.
Dr. Foster lovingly served his patients and the chiropractic community in Lewes, DE for over 30 years.
Dr. Foster has been preceded in death by his mother, Carol Foster, of Liberty, MO in 2003; his sister, Lynn Krause, of Independence, MO in 2013; and his father, Dr. Paul W. Foster, of Liberty, MO in 2021.
Allen is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Foster of Georgetown, DE; Jo Ann’s son, Bryan Graves, and his 2 kids of Harbeson, DE; his son, Scott Foster, and 2 sons, of Grain Valley, MO; his daughter, Danielle Stevens, and 1 son and 1 daughter, of Strasburg, MO; his sister, Julie Pence, and her husband, Robert Pence, of Liberty, MO, and 2 daughters, one in Liberty, MO and one in Aurora, CO; 3 nephews of Independence, MO; and 1 niece of Lees Summit, MO.
