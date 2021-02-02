Drew Marcusen Hedrick, 18, a lifelong resident of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 30, 2021, at Liberty Hospital.
Drew was born Dec. 27, 2002, in Liberty, MO, the youngest of three children of Bridget Kathleen (O'Brien) Hedrick and Mark Andrew Hedrick. He grew up in Liberty, attending Lewis and Clark Elementary and Heritage Middle School. He was a 2021 graduate of Liberty North High School where he played football and threw the javelin. Drew was a member of Boy Scout Troop 374 in Liberty. He was an Eagle Scout and Firebuilder Floating Otter in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a member of St. James parish all his life.
Drew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Daniel O'Brien and Carolyn O'Brien; and uncle, Daniel O'Brien. He leaves his parents, Bridget and Andy Hedrick; siblings, Molly Casel (Brooks) and Liam Hedrick; paternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Hedrick; aunts, uncles and cousins: Julie and Joe Hampson (Elisabeth), Bob and Jodi Hedrick (Jake and Katie), Aaron and Cheri Hedrick (Sarah and Luke); as well as other family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow. In death, Drew gave life, making many lives whole as an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Drew's name to Midwest Transplant Network, 1900 West 47th Place #400, Westwood, KS 66205 (www.mwtn.org).
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
