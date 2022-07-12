Dudley William Minor, age 80, a long-time resident of Liberty, Missouri, passed away July 10, 2022.
He was born October 3, 1941, in Marshall, MO and was the youngest of two children born to Frank and Velma (Ashlock) Minor. Dudley graduated from Old Greenwich High School in Old Greenwich, Connecticut in 1959 and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Missouri Valley College, Marshall, MO in 1966. He enjoyed his Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and his track experiences, which resulted in medals, pride and lasting friendships.
While attending Missouri Valley, Dudley and Kay Holland met and were married on May 27, 1966. From that union two sons, Steven Grant Minor and Neil Addison Minor, were born. Family life was an important and happy dimension in Dudley’s life. In his later years, the arrival of grandchildren and a great-grandchild presented him with his favorite title, “PaPa."
Dudley enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959 and served as a Boson’s Mate aboard the DE1014USS Cromwell Destroyer. That experience was a highlight of conversation with family and friends. The Industrial Engineering Department at Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, MO was Dudley’s employment for 35 years. After retirement, his 13 years working for the Grounds Department at Maple Woods College offered him a chance to embrace the outdoors and learn more about nature and landscaping.
Dudley enjoyed dirt biking with his family and friends in the mountains of Colorado, motorcycle riding, water skiing, oil painting, working in his yard and traveling with family and special friends. He was a simple man who was always ready to utter a wisecrack or look for the best in people. He treasured time with his family. As a dad, he joined in his sons’ activities and was happy in their presence. Barbeque, movies, boating and skiing provided the setting for fun and laughter. Kay tried to motivate Dudley to “grow up," but thankfully she was not successful in that endeavor.
“PaPa” played with his grandchildren, bought them ice cream, joined in their activities and rarely said no to park and playground requests. That entitled him to manicures from little girls, hair spray makeovers and the best massages ever.
The First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, Missouri, was a welcoming second home to Dudley. He joined committees, became an elder and gave and received love as a deacon. His faith was steadfast and he always looked forward to Sunday services.
Dudley was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and sister-in-law.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Karyl (Kay) Minor; sons, Steve (Sarah) and Neil (Karree); grandchildren, Kate and Emily Minor, Addison and Elyse Minor (Tre), Brynlee David, Corbin, Jonas, and Garret Bagnell; and great-grandson, Amiri Jasper. Dudley is also survived by his sister, Sue Sandstrom(Eric); brother-in-law, Don Meyer; nieces, Cami Kuhns, Joan LeBron, Kate Dutton, Erika Sandstrom, Sara Castellano; nephew, Craig Meyer; as well as great-nieces and nephews and other family members and dear friends.
Dudley’s family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, 138 N. Main Street, Liberty, MO. A memorial service will follow visitation.
The family suggests Dudley’s memory be honored with a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, MO or the charity of your choice.
