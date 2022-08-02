Dwain Lee Jones, 95, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022.
Visitation will begin at noon, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty Mo. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Dwain was born the eldest of four children in Elmo, Mo. on July 24, 1927 to Ray and Martha Jones. After graduating from Elmo High School, Dwain was drafted by the Army at age 18 during WWII. He attended Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Mo. on the GI Bill, graduating in 1950 with an Industrial Arts degree.
Dwain married his college sweetheart, Mary Bell Moffat, on May 28, 1949, and raised four children in Liberty, Mo. Dwain worked many years at the General Motors Fairfax and Leeds plants, retiring in 1988 as a Process Engineer and Tooling Supervisor. After retirement, Dwain and Mary Bell enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with friends and family.
Dwain is survived by four children, Alan (Chris) Jones, Liberty, Mo., Patrice (Matt) Doll, Kansas City, Mo., Laurel Jones, Kansas City, Ks., and John (Kim) Jones, Burlington Junction, Mo; three grandchildren, Megan Jones, Long Key, Fl., Matthew (Cassie) Jones, Elmo, Mo., and Quinn Doll of Mississippi; three great-grandchildren, Kalynn, Elliett and Carver Jones; sister, Shirley (Roland) Ray, Denver, Co.; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
