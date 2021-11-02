E. RONNIE MCBROOM
E. Ronnie “Poncho” McBroom, 76, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021. He was born on Nov. 10, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri to parents, Lawrence and Geneva McBroom. He lived in and around Liberty most of his life until moving to Lake Waukomis in 1995. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He worked as roofer with his father until changing occupations to work for Cater Time Vending with his good friend, Jim Haug. He knew how to make work fun. He retired in 2011. After retirement, he was a marshal at the National Golf Club of Kansas City.
Ronnie enjoyed restoring golf carts, jukeboxes, shooting pool, once beating a famous retired Kansas City Chief quarterback. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and boater. He was well known for his swing dancing with his wife Jo-Jo. They always cleared dance floors. He was the life of every party.
Ronnie is proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers (Larry and Lawrence), three sisters (Martha, Shirley and Jody) and wife of 12 years, Joyce “JoJo” Steiner McBroom.
He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his son, Brian McBroom (wife Leesa), daughter, Shannon Hylton (husband Jeff), and grandchildren: Tony (wife Katie), Sarah, Max, Dallas, Dalton, and Jaxen, along with many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 5, 2021 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Visitation at 11 a.m. Services at 12 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care https://www.kchospice.org/donation/
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronnie McBroom, contact Michael’s Heritage Florist https://www.michaelsheritageflorist.com/
