Eddie Eugene Rogers, 64, of Liberty, MO passed away at Liberty Hospital on Friday, July 3, 2020. Eddie was born October 27, 1955 to Gene and Margaret (Fisher) Rogers in Grayson, MO and graduated from Gower High School. He enjoyed collecting monkeys and was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Eddie is preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Martha Trauernicht.
He is survived by his wife Teresa (Ketchum), daughter Ambra Morris of Kansas City, MO, and brother Robert Rogers of Excelsior Springs, MO, sister-in-law Tina Helm, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
