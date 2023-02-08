Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson.jpg

Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson, age 78, recently of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 in Liberty, MO.

Edie was raised in Allendale, MO, a place she spoke of often and dreamed of even more. Edie was an astute businesswoman, an animal lover, a devoted public servant of 25 years, and a fierce advocate for anti-bullying rights of Missouri Senior Citizens. Above all else, Edie loved her brother Gene.

