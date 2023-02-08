Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson, age 78, recently of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 in Liberty, MO.
Edie was raised in Allendale, MO, a place she spoke of often and dreamed of even more. Edie was an astute businesswoman, an animal lover, a devoted public servant of 25 years, and a fierce advocate for anti-bullying rights of Missouri Senior Citizens. Above all else, Edie loved her brother Gene.
Edie was preceded in death by her parents Ethel Otis (nee Campbell) and Clarence Winston Stephenson, and her brother Clair Gene Stephenson. She is survived by her niece Jeri Lynn Stebbins and nephew Ray Lee Stephenson of Murfreesboro, TN, and several cousins. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. February 11, 2023 at the Kirk Cemetery near Allendale, MO. In lieu of flowers, Edie requested donations to the Excelsior Springs Animal Shelter, 1298 S. Marietta Street, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
