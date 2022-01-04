Edith Maxine Berthelsen
9/8/1924 ~ 12/24/2021
Edith Maxine Berthelsen made it home for Christmas, late on Christmas Eve. As always, she went on her own time, at 11:46 p.m., giving her just enough time to stop at the Heavenly Hair Salon to make sure her hair would be eternally perfect. At 97, Edith outlived many family and friends and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedication to family, friendliness to everyone and some delicious pies. She brought kindness, laughter and love everywhere she went and left a lasting memory with everyone she met.
Born in September of 1924 in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Albert and Agnes Williams, Edith was one of 7 siblings: Jack, Kenneth, Dorotheia, Loretta, Lexey, and Audrey. As a Depression-era child, Edith would often talk about growing up with very little, which made her place a greater value on everything she had. She often told stories of how her father would play the banjo and she would sing and dance with all of her siblings.
Edith enjoyed her life in rural Nebraska, where she met and married Gordon Berthelsen, the love of her life. But duty called, and she followed him to the East Coast, where he was training to be a pilot. First, they lived in Brooklyn, NY, where Sherry, the first of their two daughters, was born. Then they moved to Pensacola, FL, where Edith spend time as a riveter repairing and building World War II airplanes. After the war, they moved back to Albion, Nebraska, where Linda, the second daughter was born.
Later, they settled in Lexington, Nebraska, where they owned and operated a Coast to Coast Hardware store for many years. After selling the store, Edith worked at Barmore's Drug store, where she continued to serve with a smile and almost always knew where to find anything that anyone needed. In their later years, Gordon and Edith moved to St. Joseph, MO, and then Grain Valley, MO to be closer to family. Edith worked for Walgreens, where her legacy of kindness, knowledge and service with a smile continued to leave a lasting impact. At age 90, she said, "I think I've worked enough and can retire now."
She loved many things in life: turquoise, bananas, family, friends, and just about everything sold on QVC. For the three remaining grandchildren — Rodman, Heather, and Jube — they always knew they were at home in the turquoise house on Cleveland Street, from the turquoise carpet, furniture, blender and toilet, to the abundant amount of collectibles on display. There was always a lot of love, laughter, stories and delicious things to eat.
She was a collector of many things, none more important than family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her beloved husband, and both of her amazing daughters.
Along with her legacy of kindness, she leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild as well as several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Edith will be dearly missed, but she already has some pies in the oven ready to serve at the heavenly family reunion.
Survivors Include:
• Rodman (Gina) Schley, grandson, of Arvada, CO;
• Heather (Eric) Schley-Wagers, granddaughter, of Liberty, MO;
• Jube (Heather) Schley, grandson, of Grain Valley, MO;
• Hailee (Preston) Harrelson, great-granddaughter, of Liberty, MO;
• Ricky Ames, great-grandson, of Liberty, MO;
• Sophia Schley, great-granddaughter, of Arvada, CO;
• Cecilia Schley, great-granddaughter, of Arvada, CO;
• Kaydee Schley, great-granddaughter, of Grain Valley, MO;
• Etienne Wagers, step-great-grandson, of Liberty, MO;
• Lucien Wagers, step-great-grandson, of Liberty, MO; and
• Duke Harrelson, great-great-grandson, of Liberty, MO.
In addition to her parents, Edit was preceded in death by:
• 6 siblings;
• Sherry Schley, daughter;
• Linda Berthelsen, daughter; and
• Gordon Berthelsen, husband.
Edith was laid to rest next to her husband in Greenwood Cemetery, in Lexington, Nebraska on January 4, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
