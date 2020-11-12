Edna May (Brewer) Whiteman, 99, of Liberty, MO, passed away at home on November 10, 2020.
Edna was born July 9, 1921, in Pleasant Hill, MO, one of five children of James T. and Dora May (Parker) Brewer. She was united in marriage to Edward W. Whiteman on May 27, 1948, and following his graduation from dental school, they moved to Liberty where he established a dental practice. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and volunteered at Liberty Hospital.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Dr. Edward W. Whiteman; children, Kyle Whiteman, Kim Ackerson, Kurt Whiteman (Debbie) and Kellie Leslie (Rick); eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services at Glenridge Cemetery will be private. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.