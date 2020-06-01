Edna Mae (Hull) Miller Eberting, 99, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include sons, Gary Miller (Judy) Chillicothe, Ron Miller of Kansas City, Jerry Miller (Debbie) Georgia, and Rick Miller of Texas.
Graveside services were held at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, Missouri, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
