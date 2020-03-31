Ed Ogden, 90, of Liberty, MO, passed away March 30, 2020, at his home. Private funeral services will be held at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, with burial at Glenridge Cemetery.
Ed was born September 24, 1929, in Morgantown, WV, to Earl and Avis Ogden. He grew up on a farm in West Virginia. Ed wanted to be a photographer and that led him to becoming an X-Ray technician in Kansas City. He went back to West Virginia to help his parents on the farm, but returned to Kansas City and resumed working in a clinic. Ed was able to do three times the work of a normal technician due to his skills. After the clinic, Ed worked at the Osteopathic Hospital of Kansas City for over thirty years until the hospital closed.
Ed is a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Liberty Ward. He enjoyed living alone in his sixteen-acre woods, working in his yard and workshop, and on much genealogy research. Despite the fact that Ed eventually became legally blind, he was still capable of living a proud, stubborn and independent life.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Ogden; and two sisters.
He is survived by two children, Edward Ogden (Alicia), and Patricia Duce; three stepchildren of forty-five years, who cared for him the last twenty-two years of his life, Carolyn Hurlbert (Larry) of Kansas City, MO, Donna Marquez (Ramon) of Liberty, MO, and Darrell “Toby” Lapp (Janet) of Liberty, MO; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Ed was diagnosed with prostate cancer many years ago and was released to Hospice care by his doctors in the last nine months. Thanks to Crossroads Hospice and his stepchildren, he was able to stay in his home until his passing, which was his greatest wish. Ed died peacefully surrounded by his three stepchildren; daughter-in-law, Janet; and son-in-law, Larry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home.
